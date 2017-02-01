RAIS is hosting a First Friday event in partnership with Anchorage Artists Co-Op. Come celebrate an exhibit focusing on artwork, photography, and narratives from the refugee community in Alaska!

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Where:

Anchorage Artists Co-Op

601 West 5th Avenue

Anchorage, AK 99501

View map »



Sponsor: Catholic Social Services

Telephone: 907-222-7300

Contact Name: Clara Williams

Website »