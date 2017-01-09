Edit ModuleShow Tags
Join the Alaska World Affairs Council on Friday, February 3rd from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Anchorage Hilton for an engaging program titled “Beyond Earth: International Cooperation and...
Cost: Non AKWorld Member Lunch: $35, AKWorld Member Lunch: $30, Coffee: $15
Where:
Anchorage Hilton Hotel
500 W 3rd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Sponsor: Alaska World Affairs Council
Telephone: (907) 276-8038
Contact Name: Alyssa Bish
RAIS is hosting a First Friday event in partnership with Anchorage Artists Co-Op. Come celebrate an exhibit focusing on artwork, photography, and narratives from the refugee community in Alaska!
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Where:
Anchorage Artists Co-Op
601 West 5th Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99501
Sponsor: Catholic Social Services
Telephone: 907-222-7300
Contact Name: Clara Williams
